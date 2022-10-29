Maharashtra MBA, MMS CAP Round-1 Cut-Off Merit List Out; Direct Link Here

MAH MBA/ MMS CET cut-off merit out

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the cut-off merit list of MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022. Applicants who have registered for the centralised admission process (CAP) for admission to the first year of two years full-time postgraduate degree course in management -- MBA/MMS for the academic year 2022-23 can now check the cut-off merit at mba2022.mahacet.org.in. Along with the Maha MBA/MMS CAP round-1 cut-off merit for Maharashtra state and minority CAP candidates, the state CET Cell has also announced the MAH MBA CET 2022 CAP round 1 all-India category seats.

Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now

Recommended: Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

Applicants shortlisted and who have their names in CAP round 1 provisional allotment results can accept the offered seat from October 29 to October 31.

MAH CET 2022 Merit: How To Download

Visit the MAH CET 2022 official website - cetcell.mahacet.org or mba2022.mahacet.org.in Click on the MBA/ MMS link On the MAH MBA/MMS CET counselling page, click on the link designated for cut-off merit for MBA admission Download and take a printout of MAH CET provisional merit list

MAH MBA, MMS Cut-Off Merit For Maharashtra and Minority Seats: Direct Link

MAH MBA, MMS Cut-Off Merit For All India Seats: Direct Link