Maharashtra MBA, MMS CAP Round-1 Cut-Off Merit List Out; Direct Link Here

MAH CET MBA, MMS Counselling: Candidates who have their names in CAP round 1 allotment results can accept the offered seat from October 29 to October 31.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 29, 2022 10:59 am IST

MAH MBA/ MMS CET cut-off merit out
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the cut-off merit list of MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022. Applicants who have registered for the centralised admission process (CAP) for admission to the first year of two years full-time postgraduate degree course in management -- MBA/MMS for the academic year 2022-23 can now check the cut-off merit at mba2022.mahacet.org.in. Along with the Maha MBA/MMS CAP round-1 cut-off merit for Maharashtra state and minority CAP candidates, the state CET Cell has also announced the MAH MBA CET 2022 CAP round 1 all-India category seats.

Applicants shortlisted and who have their names in CAP round 1 provisional allotment results can accept the offered seat from October 29 to October 31.

MAH CET 2022 Merit: How To Download

  1. Visit the MAH CET 2022 official website - cetcell.mahacet.org or mba2022.mahacet.org.in
  2. Click on the MBA/ MMS link
  3. On the MAH MBA/MMS CET counselling page, click on the link designated for cut-off merit for MBA admission
  4. Download and take a printout of MAH CET provisional merit list

MAH MBA, MMS Cut-Off Merit For Maharashtra and Minority Seats: Direct Link

MAH MBA, MMS Cut-Off Merit For All India Seats: Direct Link

MAH MBA/MMS CET
