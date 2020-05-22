Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 Result Tomorrow: Minister

Maharashtra MBA CET result will be announced tomorrow

Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 result will be announced tomorrow. Maharashtra CET Cell had postponed the result for the MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2020 which were earlier scheduled to release on March 31.

Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant, today, in a tweet, said that the result for MAH-MBA/MMS CET will be announced tomorrow on May 23 at 11 am.

MAH MBA CET was held on March 14 and March 15, 2020. The examination was held in computer-based mode.

After the results are announced, students will be able to check their result on the CET Cell official website, 'cetcell.mahacet.org'.

The exam scores will be obtained by adopting the following procedure:

(i) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score.

(ii) The Corrected Scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the Equated Scores. Scores obtained by candidates on any test are equated to the base form by considering the distribution of scores of all the forms.

(iii) Test wise scores and scores on total is reported with decimal points up to two digits

MAH MBA CET scores are used for admission to all Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes, University Departments of Management Education, University-managed Management Education Institutes, and all Un-Aided Management Education Institutes.