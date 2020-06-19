Maharashtra makes final year exams optional, decision on professional courses soon

Due to the prevalent coronavirus situation in the state, the Maharashtra government has made final year degree examinations optional for all students except for those who are in professional courses. Regarding the final year students in the professional courses including MBA and LLB, Higher education minister Uday Samant said the state is currently is in consultation with regulatory bodies like AICTE, Bar Council of India and Council of Architecture to reach a decision.

“Due to the increasing prevalence of coronavirus in the state, it is not practically possible to conduct the final session examinations of the universities in such a situation,” a circular from the government said.

Mumbai Mirror reported that those candidates who wish to appear for the exams and those who want to get a degree directly will have to give a written undertaking to the university.

Reports said a decision regarding students belonging to professional courses will be announced soon.

In June first week, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had granted permission to conduct all under-graduate and post-graduate examinations of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) as proposed by the Nashik-based health sciences university.

Mr Koshyari, who is also Chancellor of state universities, gave his approval for the examinations after Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh met him at Raj Bhavan.