Maharashtra MAH MCA CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link Here

MAH MCA CET result declared

MAH MCA CET 2022 Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) MCA 2022 result today, September 11. The Maharashtra MCA CET scorecard can be downloaded on the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org. To check and download the MAH MCA CET result, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth.

Latest: 4,000+ online courses in Python, Data Science, ML and more. Explore

Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

The MAH MCA CET 2022 was held on August 4 and August 5. A re-examination was also held for the MCA programme due to technical issues, service issues, and multiple logouts on August 29, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the MAH MCA CET 2022 entrance exam is eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to state institutions and universities including management education institutes of Maharashtra government run colleges, university departments of management education and university-managed management education institutes.

MAH CET MCA Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘MAH MCA CET 2022 Score Card’ link

Enter your login credentials and submit details

The MAH CET 2022 score card will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the MAH CET MCA result for further reference.

Direct Link: MAH MCA CET 2022 Result

Earlier the Maharashtra State CET Cell released a tentative schedule for the result declaration. The official notification reads: ”CET CELL had in the press note had declared the Tentative dates of declaration of result. Now CET CELL is declaring the final dates of result declaration and making the CET score card available to the eligible candidates as per the dates mentioned.”