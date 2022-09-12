  • Home
  • Education
  • MAH LLb 3-Years CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

MAH LLb 3-Years CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

MAH LAW Cet 2022 Result: The MAH CET LLb 3-years result scorecard can be downloaded from cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the MAH Law CET 2022 result scorecard, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 12, 2022 7:17 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2022 Result: BPEd, LLB, BEd Scorecards Today; Details Here
MHT CET 2022 Result: LLB, MCA, MBA Scorecards Today; Details Here
MH CET Law Result 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard
MHT CET Result 2022 Likely By September 15; Details Here
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Closes Today, Steps To Challenge
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Last Date To Submit Objections Tomorrow
MAH LLb 3-Years CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here
MAH CET Law result 2022 out

The Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Cell has declared the result of three-year law programme Common Entrance Test (MAH LLb 3-Year CET). The MAH CET LLb 3-years result scorecard can be downloaded from cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the MAH Law CET 2022 result scorecard, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
Recommended: Category Wise MHT CET 2022 Cutoff. Check Here
B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now  

Details including the candidate's name, roll number and application number, marks obtained in MH CET law 2022, state rank and all India rank (AIR) will be mentioned on the MAH Law CET 2022 result scorecard.

MHT CET 2022 3-Years Law Result: Direct Link

MHT CET 2022: How To Check MAH Law CET 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website State CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on designated MHT CET 2022 Law result link

Step 3: Insert the application number and date of birth on the designated spaces

Step 4: Submit and download MAH CET 3-Year LAW result

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 (Out) Live: PUC Supply Results Available At Karresults.nic.in
Live | Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 (Out) Live: PUC Supply Results Available At Karresults.nic.in
TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling Soon; Check List Of Documents Required
TS LAWCET 2022 Counselling Soon; Check List Of Documents Required
IGNOU MBA 2022 Registration Begins; Apply Till September 22
IGNOU MBA 2022 Registration Begins; Apply Till September 22
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Soon; List Of Documents Required
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Soon; List Of Documents Required
IIT Madras Joins IBM Quantum Network To Advance Quantum Computing In India
IIT Madras Joins IBM Quantum Network To Advance Quantum Computing In India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................