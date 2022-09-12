MAH CET Law result 2022 out

The Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Cell has declared the result of three-year law programme Common Entrance Test (MAH LLb 3-Year CET). The MAH CET LLb 3-years result scorecard can be downloaded from cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the MAH Law CET 2022 result scorecard, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

Details including the candidate's name, roll number and application number, marks obtained in MH CET law 2022, state rank and all India rank (AIR) will be mentioned on the MAH Law CET 2022 result scorecard.

MHT CET 2022: How To Check MAH Law CET 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website State CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on designated MHT CET 2022 Law result link

Step 3: Insert the application number and date of birth on the designated spaces

Step 4: Submit and download MAH CET 3-Year LAW result