“Unfair Decision”: Maharashtra Students Want Online SSC, HSC Board Exams In 2022

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2021-22: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced that SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 board exams will be conducted offline in March-April, 2022. Students, parents and others have criticised the decision of conducting offline exams – one even compared taking offline exams after online classes to joining the Army after playing PUBG.

Abhishek Gupta complained that HSC students were facing many problems during onliner classes. “The college teacher are going superfast for completing their portion…if online studies then online exams please,” he said.

“This is so unfair. We have not given any written paper since 2 years and you expect us to write offline exams on the basis of online studies. At Least take exams in MCQ form to lower the pressure,” Simran Chawathey tweeted.

“We the batch of 2021-22 haven’t been to school/college for the past 2yrs & have been studying online ever since. We’re not ready nor confident to give these exams. We’re under a lot of pressure & this will have a huge impact on the students mental health,” another user replied to Ms Gaikwad’s tweet where she made the announcement.

“I don't know on what basis have you decided to take offline written exams! How do you expect students who have studied 2yrs online, haven't given a single offline paper to appear for boards?” Aryan Dhairyashil Salunkhe asked.

Some students have started an online campaign #cancelboardexams2022.

Unfair decision 2 years we did

In her announcement, Ms Gaikwad said, “the health & well-being of students remains our priority. To ensure a conducive environment for the students,we held a series of consultations with schools,principals, headmasters,teachers & experts regarding the assessment mode & exam schedule.Their suggestions were incorporated”.

Maharashtra HSC exams will take place between March 4 and April 7, 2022 and SSC exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 18. The Maharashtra board had earlier reduced SSC and HSC exam syllabi by 25 per cent.