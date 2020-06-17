  • Home
Students can check the HSC and SSC results once they are out through the board’s official website, maharesult.nic.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:58 am IST | Source: Careers360

Maharashtra board HSC, SSC Result 2020 in July
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 and the Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 in mid-July and July-end respectively, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad reportedly said. This has put an end to widespread speculation about the dates of Maharashtra board results 2020.

Earlier reports had speculated that the results would be out by June 10. The Maharashtra Government had earlier allowed teachers, moderators and officials to travel for work during the lockdown in the hopes of speeding up the evaluation process. Students can check the HSC and SSC results once they are out through the board’s official website, maharesult.nic.in.

Maharashtra Class 12 (HSC) results are usually out by mid-May but this year the results were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which affected evaluation work. Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results are usually released by June. Over 13 lakh students appeared for the HSC exams and more than 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams.

The board had earlier cancelled the remaining Geography paper in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing nationwide lockdown. The students will be awarded average marks from the rest of the five subjects. The Maharashtra Board HSC exams had already ended before the lockdown.

maharesult.nic.in Maharashtra Board Exam 2020
