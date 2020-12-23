  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra HSC, SSC 2020 Supplementary Results Today, Details Here

Maharashtra HSC, SSC 2020 Supplementary Results Today, Details Here

Maharashtra will declare the SSC 2020 supplementary result and HSC 2020 supplementary result today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 23, 2020 9:56 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Mother-Son Duo From Maharashtra’s Baramati Ace Class 10 Board Exam Together
Maharashtra SSC Result To Be Online Soon; Direct Link Here
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date Confirmed: Class 10 Result Tomorrow
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHE Likely To Announce Class 10 Result Tomorrow
Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2020 Expected Soon, Date Not Finalised
Maharashtra SSC Result Date Not Fixed Yet: Board Official
Maharashtra HSC, SSC 2020 Supplementary Results Today, Details Here
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Results Today At 1 Pm; Details Here
New Delhi:

Maharashtra board will declare the Class 10th and 12th results today at 1 pm on the official result website of the board -- mahresult.nic.in. The board will release the results of the supplementary exams of Maha HSC Class 10 and Maha SSC Class 12 exams today. The Maharashtra board conducted the HSC and SSC supplementary exams in November. Students who were unsatisfied and wanted to improve their marks took the Maharashtra supplementary exams.

Maharashtra Board had released the Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 on July 29. The SSC Class 10 pass percentage this year was 95.30 per cent students. Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 were declared on July 16 this year. The overall pass percentage in Maharashtra Class 12 results was 90.66 per cent.

Maharashtra Class 10 And Class 12 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results 2020

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC result 2020

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Board Exam 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
INI CET Counselling 2021 Round 1 Results Declared; Details Here
INI CET Counselling 2021 Round 1 Results Declared; Details Here
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: Sample Papers Of Book-Keeping And Accountancy
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: Sample Papers Of Book-Keeping And Accountancy
AP SRM University Professor Granted DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance Early Career Fellowship
AP SRM University Professor Granted DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance Early Career Fellowship
Universities Must Offer Police Cadets: Kiran Bedi
Universities Must Offer Police Cadets: Kiran Bedi
AICTE: 12 Universities Took ‘Carbon Neutrality Pledge’
AICTE: 12 Universities Took ‘Carbon Neutrality Pledge’
.......................... Advertisement ..........................