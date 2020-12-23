Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Results Today At 1 Pm; Details Here

Maharashtra board will declare the Class 10th and 12th results today at 1 pm on the official result website of the board -- mahresult.nic.in. The board will release the results of the supplementary exams of Maha HSC Class 10 and Maha SSC Class 12 exams today. The Maharashtra board conducted the HSC and SSC supplementary exams in November. Students who were unsatisfied and wanted to improve their marks took the Maharashtra supplementary exams.

Maharashtra Board had released the Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 on July 29. The SSC Class 10 pass percentage this year was 95.30 per cent students. Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 were declared on July 16 this year. The overall pass percentage in Maharashtra Class 12 results was 90.66 per cent.

Maharashtra Class 10 And Class 12 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results 2020

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC result 2020