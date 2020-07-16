Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: Announced, Three Easy Steps To Check Your Results @ Mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: MSBSHEC or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, the state secondary and higher secondary board which conducts Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC and Secondary School Certificate or SSC annual examinations, has announced the Maharashtra HSC results today. The HSC results will be online soon. According to reports, more than 10 lakh Class 10 students from the state is awaiting the results. State government officials and education department officials has confirmed the Maharashtra HSC results dates yesterday. The Maharashtra HSC result will be released at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com, according to a statement released by the MSBSHEC office.

Last year, the Maharashtra HSC results were declared on May 28. This year, Maharashtra 12th results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: Three easy steps

Download your Maharashtra HSC results using these three easy steps:

STEP One: Click on any of these direct links:

Mahresult.nic.in

Hscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

STEP two: On next page open, click on the Maharashtra HSC result link given on the homepage

STEP three: On next page open, enter your exam details and download your Maharashtra Class 12 results

It is possible that the official Maharashtra HSC results links might not work in the initial stages of results declaration. Candidates may login to private portals like examresults.net that host the Maharashtra HSC results. It is advised that the candidates may also cross check their results from the official websites once they are back.

Candidates may also check the details on Maharashtra HSC results' on the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Board was able to conduct all the papers of Higher Secondary or Class 12 as per schedule over February and March.

Maharashtra is among few state boards which were able to conclude the annual board exams for Class 12 students before the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns threw the academic activities out of gear in the country.

The overall pass percentage in Maharashtra Class 12 results was 85.88 per cent last year.

The Board is yet to finalise a date for Secondary School Certificate or SSC result.

The Maharashtra HSC results for Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan and other divisions for the exams held in February and March will be released today at 1 pm.