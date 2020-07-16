  • Home
Maharashtra HSC Result: MSBSHSE 12th Result Released, Check Here

Students can check their individual Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 through the official website-- mahresult.nic.in. Students can also check the results through hsc result.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE has released the Maharashtra HSC Result 2020. Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad announced on Wednesday that the Maharashtra State Board 12th Result will be available by 1 pm. The results have already been announced by the board. This year, the state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.66%. Students can check their individual Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 through the official website-- mahresult.nic.in. Students can also check the results through hsc result.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

MSBSHSE Class 12 exams were held over February and March and were unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown, the results were delayed as the central government enforced a nationwide lockdown to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites of MBSE -- mahresult.nic.in or result.mkcl.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra HSC Examination Result March 2020’ link

Step 3: Insert the login credentials in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: Check via private portals

Step 1: Visit any of maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net or indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 link

Step 3: Insert the login credentials from the admit card

Step 4: Submit and view the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020

Maharashtra HSC result
