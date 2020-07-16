Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Result Today: Live Updates

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 will be announced today

Maharashtra HSC result will be announced today. The information about Maharashtra Board 12th result was announced by Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister, on her twitter profile. The result will be released on the board's website at 1 pm today. The result will be announced through the board's regional office. Students would need details such as exam roll number, and date of birth to check their result. Maharashtra board was able to conclude HSC exams in February-March. However, the evaluation process could not be completed on time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and hence results got delayed.