Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Result Today: Live Updates
Maharashtra HSC result will be announced today. The information about Maharashtra Board 12th result was announced by Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister, on her twitter profile.
Maharashtra HSC result will be announced today. The information about Maharashtra Board 12th result was announced by Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister, on her twitter profile. The result will be released on the board's website at 1 pm today. The result will be announced through the board's regional office. Students would need details such as exam roll number, and date of birth to check their result. Maharashtra board was able to conclude HSC exams in February-March. However, the evaluation process could not be completed on time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and hence results got delayed.
Live updates
Maharashtra HSC result or Maharashtra Board 12th result will be announced today. The result will be available on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.
Maharashtra Education Minister Tweets On HSC Result
Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad tweeted yesterday, confirming HSC result date and time.
"Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the results of the 12th examination held in February-March 2020 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1.00 pm. Congratulations to all the 12th standard students and their parents in the state!," she wrote on Twitter.
महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळ, पुणे मार्फत फेब्रुवारी- मार्च २०२० मध्ये घेण्यात आलेल्या इ.१२ वी परीक्षेचा निकाल गुरुवार, दि.१६ जुलै २०२० रोजी दुपारी १.०० वाजता जाहीर होणार आहे. राज्यातील इ.१२ वीचे सर्व विद्यार्थी व त्यांचे पालक यांना खूप खूप शुभेच्छा ! pic.twitter.com/fEO6WfmQ3o— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 15, 2020
Maharashtra Board HSC Result Today
Maharashtra Board will announce class 12 result today. The board will release the result on its official results portal.