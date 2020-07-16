  • Home
Live

Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Result Today: Live Updates

Maharashtra HSC result will be announced today. The information about Maharashtra Board 12th result was announced by Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister, on her twitter profile.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 7:37 am IST

New Delhi:

Maharashtra HSC result will be announced today. The information about Maharashtra Board 12th result was announced by Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister, on her twitter profile. The result will be released on the board's website at 1 pm today. The result will be announced through the board's regional office. Students would need details such as exam roll number, and date of birth to check their result. Maharashtra board was able to conclude HSC exams in February-March. However, the evaluation process could not be completed on time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and hence results got delayed.

Live updates

Maharashtra HSC result or Maharashtra Board 12th result will be announced today. The result will be available on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

07:37 AM IST
July 16, 2020

Maharashtra Education Minister Tweets On HSC Result

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad tweeted yesterday, confirming HSC result date and time. 

"Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the results of the 12th examination held in February-March 2020 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1.00 pm. Congratulations to all the 12th standard students and their parents in the state!," she wrote on Twitter. 

07:20 AM IST
July 16, 2020

Maharashtra Board HSC Result Today

Maharashtra Board will announce class 12 result today. The board will release the result on its official results portal. 

