Maharashtra HSC result will be declared today. Students who appeared for Class 12 exam can obtain e-marksheet after the HSC result is out. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam was conducted by the Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHE) board in March.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 11:06 am IST

Maharashtra HSC result will be declared today. Students who have appeared for Class 12 exam can obtain e-marksheet after the HSC result is declared. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam was conducted by the Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHE) board in March. Download HSC e-Marksheet (Direct Link)

Maharashtra HSC Result Direct Link

MSBSHE board in collaboration with National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) provides HSC (class 12th) mark sheets, passing certificates to students in digital format in their DigiLocker account. It is a platform for issuance and verification of documents & certificates in a digital way. e-Marksheet portal is integrated with DigiLocker.

Digilocker is the Indian Government's flagship program aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

The e-Marksheet web portal of Maharashtra board is for online verification of "statement of marks" and issue "passing certificate" for HSC (12th exam). The portal has data from 1990.

In addition to HSC board exams, Maharashtra board also issues certificate and documents to SSC or Class 10 students through the e-marksheet portal.

Maharashtra HSC result will be released on the board's website at 1 pm today. The information about Maharashtra Board 12th result was announced by Maharashtra School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, on her twitter profile. The result will be announced through the board's regional office. Students would need details such as exam roll number, and date of birth to check their result.

