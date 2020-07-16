Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra State Board 12th Result: Girls Perform Better

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE has released the Maharashtra HSC Result 2020. Girls have performed better than boys in this year;s MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020 with a passing percentage of 93.88% compared to the boys’ passing percentage of 88.04%.This year, the state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.66%. Konkan is the top performing district this year with a pass percentage of 95.89% followed Pune with 92.5% and Amravati with 92.9%. Kolhapur with 92.42% and Nagpur with 91.65% make up the top five.

This year, out of the 14,13,687 candidates that have appeared for the MSBSHSE Class 12 exams, 12,81712 have qualified for higher education. Students can check their individual Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 through the official website-- mahresult.nic.in. Students can also check the results through hsc result.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

MSBSHSE Class 12 exams were held over February and March and were unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing lockdown, the results were delayed as the central government enforced a nationwide lockdown to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.