Latest Update On Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result, Marking Scheme

Maharashtra HSC assessment and result date likely to be announced soon

The Maharashtra Government is expected to announce the method that will be used to prepare the results of the HSC Class 12 students soon. The board had on June 2 cancelled the Class 12 board exams due to the ongoing Covid crisis and considering the safety of the students. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad while announcing the Class 12 exam cancellation news, said the board has been allowed to declare ‘all pass’ and a promotion criteria that will use students’ performance in internal assessments will be announced soon.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here

“Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, government has permitted the board to pass all Class 12 students based on internal assessments. All students will pass based on an internal assessment. The criteria for internal evaluation will be announced by the State Board soon,” Ms Gaikwad said on June 11.

Maharashtra Class 12 Results Last Year

Maharashtra Class 12 HSC results were declared on July 16 last year. In 2020, the state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.66 per cent. Maharashtra Class 12 exams were held over February and March in 2020 and were unaffected by Covid outbreak.

Following the cancellation of Class 12th exams, several boards have started forming committees to decide and release the Class 12th evaluation criteria to award marks to the students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, June 17, has also announced its policy to evaluate Class 12 students. The CBSE Class 12 marking scheme will be based on a combination of marks scored in Classes 10, 11 and pre-board exams and the results will be declared by July 31.