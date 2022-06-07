Image credit: shutterstock.com Maharashtra HSC result 2022

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exam on Wednesday, June 8. Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tweeted, saying, "the HSC, Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow at 1 PM."

Over 15 lakh students appeared for the HSC exams conducted in April. Once announced, the students can check the HSC, Class 12 exam resul on the official website- mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in Click on HSC, 12th exam result 2022 link Enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth HSC exam 2022 result will appear on the screen Download the HSC exam result, take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the HSC exam was 99.63 per cent. The pass percentage for the Science stream was 99.45 per cent, Arts- 99.83 per cent, Commerce- 99.91 per cent.

As the HSC exam got cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra Board decided to take into account the marks of the 10th, 11th, and 12th internal assessments to prepare Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021. The formula used is 30:30:40.

For details on HSC exam result, please visit the website- mahahsscboard.in.