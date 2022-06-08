  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check 12th Results

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check 12th Results

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the 12th HSC result 2022 at 1 PM today.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 8, 2022 10:53 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: 94.22% Pass; MSBSHSE 12th Result Shortly At Mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results
Maharashtra Board To Announce HSC Result 2022 Today
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE To Announce HSC Result 2022 Tomorrow
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam Result 2022 To Be Announced In June: Official
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check 12th Results
List of websites to check 12th HSC result 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra HSC Board result will be declared today, June 8. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the 12th HSC result 2022 at 1 PM today. The Maharashtra Board Class 12 result will be declared on the official website- mahresult.nic.in. Apart from this, the Maharashtra Board HSC result can also be checked at hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: MHT CET 2022 Mock Test to crack exam with Good ScoreClick here 
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Browse: Best Colleges in Maharashtra after 12th, Access Now!
Recommended: Check top 100 career options after class 12th. Download Free!

"The HSC, Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow at 1 PM," Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tweeted.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Websites

  • mahresult.nic.in
  • hscresult.mkcl.org
  • hsc.mahresults.org.in

Students can check the MSBSHSE board result 2022 by visiting the official website- mahresult.nic.in. Enter all the required credentials. Maharashtra HSC board results 2022 will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the 12th HSC Maharashtra board exams this year. The Maharashtra Board cancelled the 12th HSC exams last year and all students were promoted basis internal evaluation policy. The pass percentage was recorded at 99.63 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra HSC result maharashtra board HSC result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: 94.22% Pass; MSBSHSE 12th Result Shortly At Mahresult.nic.in
Live | Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: 94.22% Pass; MSBSHSE 12th Result Shortly At Mahresult.nic.in
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Delayed; Know Timings
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Delayed; Know Timings
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results At 1 PM
Live | RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results At 1 PM
Maharashtra Board Declares Class 12 HSC Result 2022
Maharashtra Board Declares Class 12 HSC Result 2022
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................