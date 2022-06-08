Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check 12th Results

Image credit: Shutterstock List of websites to check 12th HSC result 2022

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra HSC Board result will be declared today, June 8. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the 12th HSC result 2022 at 1 PM today. The Maharashtra Board Class 12 result will be declared on the official website- mahresult.nic.in. Apart from this, the Maharashtra Board HSC result can also be checked at hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Live Updates

"The HSC, Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow at 1 PM," Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tweeted.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Websites

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

hsc.mahresults.org.in

Students can check the MSBSHSE board result 2022 by visiting the official website- mahresult.nic.in. Enter all the required credentials. Maharashtra HSC board results 2022 will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the 12th HSC Maharashtra board exams this year. The Maharashtra Board cancelled the 12th HSC exams last year and all students were promoted basis internal evaluation policy. The pass percentage was recorded at 99.63 per cent.