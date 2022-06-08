Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results

Image credit: Shutterstock Here's how to check MSBSHSE Class 12 results 2022

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) HSC (Class 12) result 2022 will be announced today at 1 pm. The state Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tweeted: "The 12th HSC result 2022 will be announced on June 8 at 1 PM," Once declared, the students can check the Maharashtra Board HSC result on the official website- mahresult.nic.in. The 12th Maharashtra Board result will also be available at hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Live Updates

This year, over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exams conducted between March and April.

Last year, the Maharashtra board cancelled the 12th HSC exams and all students were promoted basis internal evaluation policy. The pass percentage in the MSBSHSE HSC exam was at 99.63 per cent last year.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam Result 2022: How To Check