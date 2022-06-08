Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared; 94.22% Pass, Girls Outperform Boys

Maharashtra HSC result 2022 declared; girls outperform boys

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday, June 8, announced the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) result 2022. The overall pass percentage in the Maharashtra 12th board exam recorded at 94.22 per cent. The girls have outshone boys, the pass percentage of female students were 95.35 per cent, boys- 93.29 per cent. Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022 Live Updates

According to the results announced by the MSBSHSE chairperson, Sharad Gosavi, a total of 14,59,664 students registered for the exams. Out of them 14,39,731 students appeared for the exams and 13,56,604 of them passed. The Konkan division in the state registered the highest pass percentage of 97.21, followed by Nagpur - 96.52 per cent, Amaravati - 96.34 per cent, Latur- 95.25 per cent, Kolhapur- 95.07 per cent, Nashik- 95.03 per cent, Aurangabad- 94.97 per cent, Pune- 93.61 per cent, while the Mumbai division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 90.91.

The pass percentage in the science stream was 98.30 per cent, in arts- 90.51 per cent, commerce-91.71 per cent and in vocational streams - 92.40 per cent.

The 12th HSC Maharashtra Board result 2022 is available on the official websites-- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. To check and download the MSBSHSE Class 12 result, students need to visit the official website of Maharashtra Board. Enter their seat number and mother's name. Maharashtra Board HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to get a passing certificate from Maharashtra Board. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the Maharashtra HSC compartment exam. The HSC supplementary exam schedule will be notified soon.