  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad said that the Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 will be declared tomorrow at 1 PM.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 7, 2022 8:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE To Announce HSC Result 2022 Tomorrow
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam Result 2022 To Be Announced In June: Official
Maharashtra Open School MSBOS Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Declared, Steps To Check
Maharashtra HSC 2022: Board To Award Full 1 Mark For A Question In English Paper
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Exams 2022 From March 4; Check MSBSHSE Exam Day Guidelines
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
Maharashtra HSC result 2022 tomorrow

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) result tomorrow, June 8, 2022. Confirming the 12th HSC result 2022 date and time, the state Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad said that the Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 will be declared tomorrow at 1 PM.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Browse: Best Colleges in Maharashtra after 12th, Access Now!
Recommended: MHT CET Mock Test to crack exam with Good ScoreClick here

"The HSC, Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow at 1 PM," Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tweeted.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Once announced, the 12th Maharashtra Board result will be available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra Board HSC result can also be checked at hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

Over 15 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exams that were conducted between March and April this year. In 2021, the MSBSHSE cancelled the HSC exams and all students were promoted basis internal evaluation policy. In 2020, a few papers were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the pass percentage in the HSC exam was recorded at 99.63 per cent. The pass percentage for the Science stream was 99.45 per cent, Arts- 99.83 per cent, Commerce- 99.91 per cent. In 2020, pass percentage was at 90.66 per cent.

For details on Maharashtra HSC exam result, please visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra HSC result maharashtra board HSC result

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Innovation A Must In Modern Education: Rajasthan Governor
Innovation A Must In Modern Education: Rajasthan Governor
Relax Guidelines, Allow Ukraine-Returned Medicos To Study In India: AIADMK
Relax Guidelines, Allow Ukraine-Returned Medicos To Study In India: AIADMK
Concerned Over NAS Report, Goa CM Calls For Focussed Efforts To Improve Maths Learning Outcomes In Students
Concerned Over NAS Report, Goa CM Calls For Focussed Efforts To Improve Maths Learning Outcomes In Students
NIPER JEE 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
NIPER JEE 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
Rajasthan RBSE To Announce Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Tomorrow
Rajasthan RBSE To Announce Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................