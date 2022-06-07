Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage

Maharashtra HSC result 2022 tomorrow

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) result tomorrow, June 8, 2022. Confirming the 12th HSC result 2022 date and time, the state Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad said that the Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 will be declared tomorrow at 1 PM.

"The HSC, Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow at 1 PM," Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tweeted.

Once announced, the 12th Maharashtra Board result will be available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra Board HSC result can also be checked at hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

Over 15 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exams that were conducted between March and April this year. In 2021, the MSBSHSE cancelled the HSC exams and all students were promoted basis internal evaluation policy. In 2020, a few papers were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the pass percentage in the HSC exam was recorded at 99.63 per cent. The pass percentage for the Science stream was 99.45 per cent, Arts- 99.83 per cent, Commerce- 99.91 per cent. In 2020, pass percentage was at 90.66 per cent.

For details on Maharashtra HSC exam result, please visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in.