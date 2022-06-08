  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link Here

Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2022: A total of 13.56 lakh (13,56,604) students cleared the HSC 12th exam 2022 successfully. The pass percentage has dropped significantly this year.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 8, 2022 1:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: Mahresult.nic.in Link Activated For MSBSHSE 12th Result
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check 12th Results
Maharashtra Board To Announce HSC Result 2022 Today
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE To Announce HSC Result 2022 Tomorrow
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link Here
Direct link to check Maharashtra HSC result 2022

Maharashtra HSC result 2022: The Maharashtra 12th HSC result 2022 has been announced today, June 8, at mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the 12th HSC Maharashtra Board result ahead of time. A total of 13.56 lakh (13,56,604) students cleared the HSC 12th exam 2022 successfully. The pass percentage has dropped significantly this year as 94.22 per cent of the total 14.85 candidates made it to the merit list. Maharashtra HSC Result Live Updates
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022: Direct Link

Latest: MHT CET 2022 Mock Test to crack exam with Good ScoreClick here 
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Browse: Best Colleges in Maharashtra after 12th, Access Now!
Recommended: Check top 100 career options after class 12th. Download Free!

Candidates can check the MSBSHSE HSC result 2022 on multiple websites such as mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students can check the MSBSHSE Class 12 result by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Board. Enter all the required credentials- seat number and mother's name. HSC 12th Maharashtra Board result 2022 will be displayed on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Direct Link

In order to get a passing certificate from Maharashtra Board 12th exam, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the Maharashtra HSC compartment exam. The HSC supplementary exam schedule will be notified soon.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra HSC result maharashtra board HSC result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results Link Soon At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Live | RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results Link Soon At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: Mahresult.nic.in Link Activated For MSBSHSE 12th Result
Live | Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: Mahresult.nic.in Link Activated For MSBSHSE 12th Result
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Delayed; Know Timings
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Delayed; Know Timings
Maharashtra Board Declares Class 12 HSC Result 2022
Maharashtra Board Declares Class 12 HSC Result 2022
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................