Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link Here

Direct link to check Maharashtra HSC result 2022

Maharashtra HSC result 2022: The Maharashtra 12th HSC result 2022 has been announced today, June 8, at mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the 12th HSC Maharashtra Board result ahead of time. A total of 13.56 lakh (13,56,604) students cleared the HSC 12th exam 2022 successfully. The pass percentage has dropped significantly this year as 94.22 per cent of the total 14.85 candidates made it to the merit list. Maharashtra HSC Result Live Updates

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022: Direct Link

Latest: MHT CET 2022 Mock Test to crack exam with Good Score, Click here

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Maharashtra after 12th, Access Now!

Recommended: Check top 100 career options after class 12th. Download Free!

Candidates can check the MSBSHSE HSC result 2022 on multiple websites such as mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students can check the MSBSHSE Class 12 result by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Board. Enter all the required credentials- seat number and mother's name. HSC 12th Maharashtra Board result 2022 will be displayed on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Direct Link

In order to get a passing certificate from Maharashtra Board 12th exam, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the Maharashtra HSC compartment exam. The HSC supplementary exam schedule will be notified soon.