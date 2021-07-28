Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: When, Where To Check Class 12 Result

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra HSC result 2021 will be declared before July 31 (representational)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results will be declared on or before July 31. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will announce the HSC result date and time on social media. All students will be declared pass based on the evaluation criteria developed by the board. Class 10 or SSC results were announced on July 16 at mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in. The board may use these two websites to declare Class 12 results too.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-Book.

Maharashtra HSC result is expected on or before July 31, as the Supreme Court of India had set July-end as the deadline for states to declare internal assessment results.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Maharashtra Class 12 results have been prepared on a 40:30:30 formula.

Explaining details of the evaluation criteria, Ms Gaikwad said 30 per cent marks will be awarded based on marks obtained in Class 11 final exam and the remaining 30 per cent will come from average marks of three best performing subjects of Class 10 or HSC final exams.

The formula is for the theory portion only. For subjects that have a practical component, evaluation of students will be done on the basis of the board's existing policy.

Website Crash During SSC Result

Over 16 lakh students of Maharashtra were waiting for their Class 10 results at 1 pm on July 16 but the two websites crashed in the afternoon and were made live the next morning.

Many took to social media to express their frustration. Later, the minister released a video message and said action will be taken to ensure this does not happen again.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the SSC result link being inaccessible due to a technical issue. I have ordered a full inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible to ensure that such incidents don't recur,” the minister had said.