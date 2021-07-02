Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Announces Class 12 Evaluation Criteria

Image credit: twitter.com/ANI Maharashtra HSC result formula announced

Maharashtra HSC evaluation criteria 2021: Class 12 or HSC students of Maharashtra will be promoted taking into consideration their performance in college-based assessments of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 or HSC final exams, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on July 2. Board exams for these students were cancelled earlier and the minister announced the detailed assessment scheme today.

“After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode and the policy for tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, the state board is permitted to pass all students,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted.

“It is no doubt an ad-hoc arrangement but one that attempts to capture the spirit of continuous assessments using credible data points. It also offers some semblance of 'normal times', with computation of Std.10th,11th marks based on assessments held during pre-Covid times,” Ms Gaikwad added.

📢Imp announcement: After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode & the policy for tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, state board is permitted to pass all students #HSCExam pic.twitter.com/zt45CodRKy — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 2, 2021

For the practical component, marks will be awarded based on the Maharashtra board’s existing policy.

In the theory portion, 40 per cent of weightage will be from exams held in Class 12. These exams can be unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. Marks of Class 11 and the average of the best three performing subjects of HSC exam will have 30 per cent weightage each.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted can appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores to be conducted by the board,” Ms Gaikwad added.

“Maharashtra has been pushing for an #UniformAssessment formula across India for Std 12th. Opting for an evaluation method similar to the one devised by central education boards will certainly help,” the minister said.

A result committee, headed by the principal and comprising six teachers, will be responsible for finalisation of results and safekeeping of records, the minister has informed.

The same method of evaluation will be used for students who were to appear for minimum competency vocational courses, bifocal vocational courses and courses aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework, the Maharashtra school education minister said.

For private and repeater students and those who were to appear for exams of isolated subjects, separate assessment plans have been prepared.

For improvement students, the cancelled board exam of 2021 won't be counted as a missed opportunity, and they can still avail their eligible number of attempts, Ms Varsha Gaikwad said.

“Colleges are requested to meet the timelines for various activities to allow the board to declare results in a timely manner. The board will organise webinars, upload FAQs & set up helplines to give colleges, teachers a detailed understanding of the evaluation process,” Ms Gaikwad added.