Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Tomorrow: Direct Links, List Of Websites

Maha HSC result 2021 tomorrow

The Class 12 Maharashtra Board HSC exam results will be released tomorrow, August 3 at 4 pm. The state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad while announcing the Maha HSC result date and time have also listed the websites to check the Class 12 results Maharashtra board. The results scheduled to be released tomorrow will be declared in the absence of exams as the exams could not be held in view of Covid.

To arrive at the HSC result 2021, the Maharashtra board this year will use the marks obtained in college-based exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams.

For the theory part, 40 per cent of weightage will be provided from exams held in Class 12. The 40 per cent marks will be derived from unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the remaining 60 per cent marks, 30 per cent will be from Class 11th Maha HSC marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10, marks.

Maha HSC Results - List Of Websites

Last year, Maharashtra Class 12 results were declared on July 16 and the overall pass percentage was 90.66 per cent. The pass percentage among students from the Science stream was 96.93 per cent, while it was 82.63 per cent, 91.27 per cent and 86.07 per cent for Arts, Commerce and Vocational stream respectively.

Maha HSC 2021 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites

Step 2: On the homepage, click on designated HSC result link

Step 3: Fill the credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out, if needed.