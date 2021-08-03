Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Soon. List Of Official Websites

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra HSC result 2021 will be announced today

Maharashtra HSC result will be announced today. The result comes months after cancelling the board exams. Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad tweeted yesterday, confirming the Maharashtra HSC result date and time. “Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Class 12 result on August 3 at 4 pm. Best wishes to all students," Ms Gaikwad said.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Class 12th Result Today, Here’s How To Check Roll Number

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: List Of Websites

Maharashtra board will release HSC results online. The result will be available on the following website:

msbshse.co.in

hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic.in

lokmat.news18.com

maharashtraeducation.com

It is possible that the official Maharashtra HSC results links might not work in the initial stages of results declaration. Candidates may login to private portals like examresults.net that host the Maharashtra HSC results. It is advised that the candidates may also cross check their results from the official websites once they are back.

Maharashtra HSC Result: Data From 2020

Last year total 14,20,575 students had registered for the HSC exam, out of which 14,13,687 appeared. Total 12,81712 students had passed the Maharashtra HSC exam last year. Overall passing percentage was 90.66 per cent. Pass percentage among girls was higher at 93.88 per cent. Pass per cent among boys was 88.04.

Maharashtra HSC Result: Data From 2019

Students will need their exam roll number and other details to be able to check their result.

In 2019, Maharashtra board announced result for HSC exams on May 28. The pass percentage last year was 85.88 per cent. The pass percentage among boys was 82.40 per cent and among girls was 90.25 per cent. Among the three streams, Arts stream recorded 76.45 pass per cent, Science stream recorded 92.60 pass per cent, and Commerce stream recorded 88.28 pass per cent.