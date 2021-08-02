Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 'Not Releasing Today': Reports

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 not today

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Maharashtra Board will not release the results of HSC (Class 12) students today, according to local reports. Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in after the release. Students must download the roll number from the official website to check the result. MSBSHSE has activated the link of HSC roll number on the official site.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here

This year all Maharashtra HSC students will pass the exam. “After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode and the policy for the tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, the state board is permitted to pass all students,” Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Official websites for Maharashtra HSC result 2021 are mahresults.nic.in, result.mh-ssc.ac.in, and mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC result will be based on students’ past exam results. Forty per cent weightage has been given to internal assessments held in Class 12, 30 per cent to Class 11 marks and 30 per cent to the average of the best three subjects in Class 10 (SSC result).

In the absence of board exams, the Maharashtra government may conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to non-professional UG courses. However, the decision will be taken after HSC results, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant had earlier said. "Class 12 board exams have been canceled, and only after the results are declared, we will decide on having CET or not," Mr Samant had said.