Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: How To Check Class 12 Result, Roll Number

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Maharashtra School Education Minister has shared a step-by-step guide to download HSC or Class 12 board results, which will be declared today at 4 pm.

Education | Updated: Aug 3, 2021 2:19 pm IST

Step-by-step guide to download Maharashtra HSC result 2021, roll number and mark sheet
Image credit: twitter.com/VarshaEGaikwad

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Maharashtra School Education Minister has shared a step-by-step guide to download HSC or Class 12 board results, which will be declared today at 4 pm. The minister said students can also download their seat numbers or roll numbers from the board websites. The official websites for Maha HSC result 2021 are: hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, msbshse.co.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahresult.nic.in. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check Maharashtra HSC result 2021 and seat number.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Maharashtra - Check list here

Maha HSC Result 2021 How To Download Seat Number

Go to mh-hsc.ac.in and enter the following details: District name, taluka and your name. Click on the search button to get your seat number.

Maha HSC Result

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Download Seat Number

Once you know your seat number, you can check the result on the above-mentioned websites. Visit one and login with your seat number and mother's name. Click on the ‘View Result’ button.

maharashtra hsc result 2021 login

MH HSC Result 2021: Login Window

After submitting your login details, the result will be displayed in the form of an e-mark sheet. Download the page and take a printout for future use.

mh hsc resultMaharashtra HSC Result 2021: Marks Sheet

Apart from the official ones, the result will also be available on private websites. However, students should check it on an official website only.

