Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Government Permits ‘All Pass’, Criteria Soon

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Following the cancellation of HSC or Class 12 final exams, the Maharashtra Government on Friday permitted the state education board to pass all students.

Updated: Jun 11, 2021 9:42 pm IST

Maharashtra HSC: Government permits board to declare 'all pass'
Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Following the cancellation of HSC or Class 12 final exams, the Maharashtra Government on Friday permitted the state education board to pass all students. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the board has been permitted to promote students on the basis of internal assessments.

“Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, government has permitted the board to pass ALL Std XIIth students based on internal assessments,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted.

The criteria for evaluation will be announced soon, the minister said.

“All students will pass based on an internal assessment. The criteria for internal evaluation will be announced by the State Board soon,” Ms Gaikwad added.

Following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Maharashtra government on June 3 cancelled HSC or Class 12 final exams.

The Class 10 (SSC) board exams in the state were cancelled earlier due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

After cancellation, Ms Gaikwad had said her department would soon announce decisions regarding the internal assessment system for students as well as policy for CET (Common Entrance Test for admissions) and other entrance examinations.

"The Maharashtra government has announced cancellation of Class 12 exams today. The school education department will soon announce its decisions regarding internal assessment as well as policy for CET and other entrance examinations," Ms Gaikwad had said in a video message.

