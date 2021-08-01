Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Five Points For Students
Students were expecting the Maharashtra state board to declare HSC or Class 12 results on July 31 – the deadline set by the Supreme Court of India for Class 12 results – but it has been delayed. There is no official update yet on Maharashtra HSC result 2021 date and time. Almost all the states and the two central boards – the CBSE and the CISCE – have already declared Class 12 results.
All Maharashtra students will pass the HSC exam. “After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode and the policy for the tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, the state board is permitted to pass all students,” Ms Gaikwad had earlier said.
Here are five points about Maha HSC result 2021:
According to a report by Indian Express, people have claimed on social media that the board website displayed the results on Friday around 1 pm and then shut down abruptly. As of now, the official result website of Maharashtra – mahresults.nic.in is showing SSC results under the latest announcements and there is no sign of HSC results.
Many students on social media have asked Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad for result updates, as she is expected to confirm the result date and time. A board official on July 31 confirmed to Hindustan Times that the results were not coming on Saturday and prior notification will be given to students about HSC result date and time.
Official websites for Maharashtra HSC result 2021 are mahresults.nic.in, result.mh-ssc.ac.in, and mahahsscboard.in.
These year’s Maharashtra HSC result will be based on students’ past exam results. Forty per cent weightage has been given to internal assessments held in Class 12, 30 per cent to Class 11 marks and 30 per cent to the average of the best three subjects in Class 10 (SSC result).
In the absence of board exams, the Maharashtra government may conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to non-professional UG courses. However, the decision will be taken after HSC results, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant had earlier said. "Class 12 board exams have been canceled, and only after the results are declared, we will decide on having CET or not," Mr Samant had said.