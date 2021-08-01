Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Five Points For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock There is no official update yet on Maharashtra HSC result 2021 date and time (representational)

Students were expecting the Maharashtra state board to declare HSC or Class 12 results on July 31 – the deadline set by the Supreme Court of India for Class 12 results – but it has been delayed. There is no official update yet on Maharashtra HSC result 2021 date and time. Almost all the states and the two central boards – the CBSE and the CISCE – have already declared Class 12 results.

All Maharashtra students will pass the HSC exam. “After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode and the policy for the tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, the state board is permitted to pass all students,” Ms Gaikwad had earlier said.

Here are five points about Maha HSC result 2021:

According to a report by Indian Express, people have claimed on social media that the board website displayed the results on Friday around 1 pm and then shut down abruptly. As of now, the official result website of Maharashtra – mahresults.nic.in is showing SSC results under the latest announcements and there is no sign of HSC results.