MH HSC Result 2021: Maharashtra HSC result 2021 was declared earlier today and the links have now been made active on the official websites. Students can visit hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, msbshse.co.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahresult.nic.in, login with mother’s name and roll number to download the e-mark sheets. This year, 99.63 per cent students have passed the exam, which is a huge jump from last year’s pass percentage. The board did not conduct final exams this year and had prepared an alternative assessment scheme.

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Link 1

Maha HSC Result 2021: Link 2

Steps To Check MH HSC Result 2021

Go to an official website and click on the Class 12 result download link. Enter your roll number and mother’s name. Search and download Maharashtra HSC result 2021. Take a printout of the result page.

Those who don’t know their roll numbers can download it by following these steps:

Go to mh-hsc.ac.in.

Enter district name, taluka and your name.

Click on the search button to get your seat number.

This year, a total of 13,19754 candidates were eligible for Maharashtra state board’s Class 12 board exams and 13,14,965 students have been declared pass.

Konkan is the best-performing division where 99.81 per cent of regular students have passed while Aurangabad division has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 99.34 per cent.