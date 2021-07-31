  • Home
  • Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live Updates: All Pass, 12th Result Expected Today
Live

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live Updates: All Pass, 12th Result Expected Today

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 news: Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 board result is expected today at mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 10:08 am IST | Source: Careers360

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 expected today at mahresult.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 news: Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 board result is expected today. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will announce the HSC result date and time on her official social media pages. Today, July 31, is the deadline for states to announce Class 12 results. This deadline has been set by the Supreme Court of India. Maharashtra students can expect their HSC result 2021 anytime soon at mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-Book. 

As seen during the SSC results, the two official websites may crash due to heavy traffic and in such a situation, students can use private portals to check their results and cross-check them on the official ones later. However, Ms Gaikwad had assured that steps have been taken to ensure such a situation does not occur again.

Follow Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live Updates here:

Live updates

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 news: Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 board result is expected today at mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in. Live updates.

10:08 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Result Date Of Maharashtra HSC 2021

HSC result 2021 is expected today, July 31, on the official websites of the board. 



10:02 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Students Can Take Improvement Exam

The School Education Minister had said Maharashtra students who are not happy with the HSC result formula will be allowed to appear for improvement exams. “Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted can appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores to be conducted by the board,” the minister had said. 

09:48 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Maharashtra HSC Result: All Students To Pass Class 12 This Year

This year, all Maharashtra students will pass the HSC exam. “After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode and the policy for the tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, the state board is permitted to pass all students,” Ms Gaikwad had earlier said. 

09:44 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Here's the detailed evaluation criteria for Maharashtra HSC result: 

Theory: 

  1. 40 per cent of weightage to Class 12 exams – unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. 
  2. 30 per cent to Class 11 exams
  3. 30 per cent to average of the three best performing subjects of Class 10. 

For practicals, no separate formula has been announced. 


09:39 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Official Website

Official websites for Maharashtra HSC result are: 

  1. mahresult.nic.in
  2. result.mh-ssc.ac.in
  3. mahahsscboard.in
09:33 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Students Ask Varsha Gaikwad For Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Date And Time

"Ma'am what about HSC Maharashtra board 2021 results...it's 31 July and you haven't tweeted about it...." a student said. 

09:29 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Expected Today

Maharashtra HSC result is expected today. The Supreme Court of India had said all states must declare Class 12 results by July 31 and many have already done it. Uttar Pradesh Class 12 results will be announced today. 

09:27 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Date

An official announcement regarding Maharashtra HSC result 2021 date and time is awaited. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is expected to make an announcement on social media. 

