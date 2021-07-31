Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live Updates: All Pass, 12th Result Expected Today
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 news: Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 board result is expected today at mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 news: Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 board result is expected today. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will announce the HSC result date and time on her official social media pages. Today, July 31, is the deadline for states to announce Class 12 results. This deadline has been set by the Supreme Court of India. Maharashtra students can expect their HSC result 2021 anytime soon at mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in.
As seen during the SSC results, the two official websites may crash due to heavy traffic and in such a situation, students can use private portals to check their results and cross-check them on the official ones later. However, Ms Gaikwad had assured that steps have been taken to ensure such a situation does not occur again.
Follow Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live Updates here:
Live updates
Result Date Of Maharashtra HSC 2021
HSC result 2021 is expected today, July 31, on the official websites of the board.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Students Can Take Improvement Exam
The School Education Minister had said Maharashtra students who are not happy with the HSC result formula will be allowed to appear for improvement exams. “Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted can appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores to be conducted by the board,” the minister had said.
Maharashtra HSC Result: All Students To Pass Class 12 This Year
This year, all Maharashtra students will pass the HSC exam. “After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode and the policy for the tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, the state board is permitted to pass all students,” Ms Gaikwad had earlier said.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria
Here's the detailed evaluation criteria for Maharashtra HSC result:
Theory:
- 40 per cent of weightage to Class 12 exams – unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams.
- 30 per cent to Class 11 exams
- 30 per cent to average of the three best performing subjects of Class 10.
For practicals, no separate formula has been announced.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Official Website
Official websites for Maharashtra HSC result are:
- mahresult.nic.in
- result.mh-ssc.ac.in
- mahahsscboard.in
Students Ask Varsha Gaikwad For Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Date And Time
"Ma'am what about HSC Maharashtra board 2021 results...it's 31 July and you haven't tweeted about it...." a student said.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Expected Today
Maharashtra HSC result is expected today. The Supreme Court of India had said all states must declare Class 12 results by July 31 and many have already done it. Uttar Pradesh Class 12 results will be announced today.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Date
An official announcement regarding Maharashtra HSC result 2021 date and time is awaited. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is expected to make an announcement on social media.