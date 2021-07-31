Image credit: mahresult.nic.in Maharashtra HSC result 2021 expected today at mahresult.nic.in (representational)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 news: Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 board result is expected today. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will announce the HSC result date and time on her official social media pages. Today, July 31, is the deadline for states to announce Class 12 results. This deadline has been set by the Supreme Court of India. Maharashtra students can expect their HSC result 2021 anytime soon at mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in.

As seen during the SSC results, the two official websites may crash due to heavy traffic and in such a situation, students can use private portals to check their results and cross-check them on the official ones later. However, Ms Gaikwad had assured that steps have been taken to ensure such a situation does not occur again.

