Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Expected Soon, Details Here

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021: Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results will be declared in July. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier this month announced the evaluation criteria using which the board will declare HSC results by July 31. Ms Gaikead is likely to inform Maharashtra HSC result 2021 date and time on her social media pages. Class 10 or SSC results were announced on July 16 at mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in. The board may use these two websites to declare Class 12 results too. All students will pass Maharashtra Class 12 board exam this year.

While there is no official announcement yet on Maharashtra HSC result date, it is expected on or before July 31, as the Supreme Court of India had set July-end as the deadline for states to declare internal assessment results.

As per Maharashtra Board’s evaluation policy, students will be given marks on a 40:30:30 formula.

Explaining details of the evaluation criteria, Ms Gaikwad said 30 per cent marks will be awarded based on marks obtained in Class 11 final exam and the remaining 30 per cent will come from average marks of three best performing subjects of Class 10 or HSC final exams.

The 40:30:30 formula is for the theory portion only. For subjects that have a practical component, evaluation of students will be done on the basis of the board's existing policy.

Website Crash During SSC Result And Varsha Gaikwad’s Response

Over 16 lakh Class 10 students of Maharashtra were waiting for their results at 1 pm on July 16 but the two websites crashed in the afternoon, adding to anxiety of students.

Many took to social media to express their frustration. Later, the minister released a video message and said action will be taken against those responsible for it to ensure this does not happen again.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the SSC result link being inaccessible due to a technical issue. I have ordered a full inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible to ensure that such incidents don't recur,” the minister said.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the SSC result link being inaccessible due to a technical issue. I have ordered a full inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible to ensure that such incidents don't recur.#sscresults2021 pic.twitter.com/QZPJ9rKP7x — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 16, 2021

The result websites were accessible by Saturday Morning.