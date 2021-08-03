Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Class 12th Result Today, Here’s How To Check Seat Number
MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Candidates can download Maharashtra HSC result or Maharashtra 12th results from mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com using their seat number and mother's name.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 12 HSC results 2021 will be announced today. Maharashtra HSC result 2021 date and time was announced on the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad’s Twitter account yesterday. According to the notice issued on Varsha Gaikwad Twitter, the Maharashtra Class 12 HSC result 2021 will be declared today at 4 pm. HSC students will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Board, mahresult.nic.in. This year, around 14 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 12 exams in Maharashtra. Class 12 students can check the Maha HSC results by also visiting the Maharashtra Board's websites-- results.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in. The Maha HSC exams were cancelled this year due to Covid, and the rains and floods in the state over the last month have hit the Maharashtra HSC results 2021 process of the Maha 12th students. Due to rains and floods, some schools and junior colleges had asked for an extension to upload the HSC results, which delayed the final process. The Supreme Court had directed all boards across the country to announce the results of Class 12 by July 31. However, the state board could not meet this deadline.
After cancelling the board exams, the Maharashtra government decided to take into account the marks of the 10th, 11th, and 12th internal assessments to prepare Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021. The formula used is 30:30:40.
To check the Maharashtra HSC result 2021, go to the official website of Maharashtra Board- mahresult.nic.in. Now, click on the Maharashtra board HSC results 2021 link. Login by entering their Maharashtra HSC roll number and mother's name. As soon as you login, the Maharashtra board HSC result 2021 will appear on the screen. Download the maharesult HSC result 2021 and take a print out of the result for further use.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 On Email
Maharashtra HSC result, reportedly, will also be sent on the candidate's registered email IDs.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Marks To Be Released Online On Official Website
Maharashtra Board HSC students will be able to check their subject-wise Class 12 marks on 'mahresult.nic.in'.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Improvement Scheme
The board will release details of the Class 12 Improvement Scheme for Maharashtra HSC students soon after the results are announced.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Other Websites
Maharashtra board 12th result will also be available on the following website:
Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad's Tweets On Maha HSC Result 2021
Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad tweeted yesterday, confirming the Maharashtra HSC result date and time.
"Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Class 12 result result on August 3 at 4 pm. Best wishes to all students," Ms Gaikwad said adding that the Maharashtra HSC result 2021 will be released at the following websites:
📢 महत्त्वाची सूचना: महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळातर्फे सन २०२१ मध्ये मंडळाच्या कार्यपद्धती नुसार तयार करण्यात आलेला इ.१२वीचा निकाल उद्या दि.०३ ऑगस्ट,२०२१ रोजी दु.४:०० वा. जाहीर होईल. सर्व विद्यार्थ्यांना मनापासून शुभेच्छा!#HSC #results@msbshse pic.twitter.com/HIIzqRCGrI— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021
Maharashtra Board will announce the class 12 result today. The board will release the result on its official results portal-- mahresult.nic.in.