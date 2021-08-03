Maharashtra HSC results 2021 releasing today @ mahresult.nic.in, results.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 12 HSC results 2021 will be announced today. Maharashtra HSC result 2021 date and time was announced on the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad’s Twitter account yesterday. According to the notice issued on Varsha Gaikwad Twitter, the Maharashtra Class 12 HSC result 2021 will be declared today at 4 pm. HSC students will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Board, mahresult.nic.in. This year, around 14 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 12 exams in Maharashtra. Class 12 students can check the Maha HSC results by also visiting the Maharashtra Board's websites-- results.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in. The Maha HSC exams were cancelled this year due to Covid, and the rains and floods in the state over the last month have hit the Maharashtra HSC results 2021 process of the Maha 12th students. Due to rains and floods, some schools and junior colleges had asked for an extension to upload the HSC results, which delayed the final process. The Supreme Court had directed all boards across the country to announce the results of Class 12 by July 31. However, the state board could not meet this deadline.

After cancelling the board exams, the Maharashtra government decided to take into account the marks of the 10th, 11th, and 12th internal assessments to prepare Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021. The formula used is 30:30:40.

