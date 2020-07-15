  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, will announce the HSC 2020 results tomorrow.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 9:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra HSC Result Date Confirmed. Check Here
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Class 12th Results Likely Tomorrow, Know How To Check
Maharashtra Board HSC Result Date Not Finalised Yet
Maharashtra Result 2020 Date Not Fixed Yet: SSC Result, HSC Result Details Here
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 Likely In July
Maharashtra HSC (12th) Result Not Today
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Tomorrow; Check Details Here
Maharashtra HSC Results Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra HSC results 2020 will be declared tomorrow at 1 pm. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, will publish the HSC Class 12th exam results on the official website of the board. Students can check the HSC, or Class 12, exam results on multiple platforms including mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. The Maharashtra Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to confirm the HSC results date and time.

Students can check their Class 12th HSC result 2020 using the details mentioned in the HSC Maharashtra board admit cards. Along with the official websites, students can also access their HSC Class 12 results from private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of MBSE -- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mkcl.org or maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: Click on the designated HSC result link

Step 3: Insert the login credentials including roll number and registration number in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the HSC result 2020 Maharashtra board

Students who view their Maharashtra HSC results on the private portals have to first register with their names and roll numbers at the websites. However, students can cross-check the Maharashtra HSC results 2020 from the official sources for authentication.

The MSBSHSE is yet to decide on the date of SSC, or Class 10, results.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra HSC result Maharashtra Education board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Final Exams Dates Confirmed, Students Not Registered Can Apply Till July 24
Delhi University Final Exams Dates Confirmed, Students Not Registered Can Apply Till July 24
Delhi Government Sets Up Two Panels To Prepare Framework For State Education Board, Curriculum Reforms
Delhi Government Sets Up Two Panels To Prepare Framework For State Education Board, Curriculum Reforms
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Launches IIT Delhi's COVID-19 Diagnostic Kit
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Launches IIT Delhi's COVID-19 Diagnostic Kit
Maharashtra HSC Result Date Confirmed. Check Here
Maharashtra HSC Result Date Confirmed. Check Here
AIMA MAT Result 2020 Announced Of May Session
AIMA MAT Result 2020 Announced Of May Session
.......................... Advertisement ..........................