Maharashtra HSC Results Tomorrow

The Maharashtra HSC results 2020 will be declared tomorrow at 1 pm. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, will publish the HSC Class 12th exam results on the official website of the board. Students can check the HSC, or Class 12, exam results on multiple platforms including mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. The Maharashtra Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to confirm the HSC results date and time.

महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळ, पुणे मार्फत फेब्रुवारी- मार्च २०२० मध्ये घेण्यात आलेल्या इ.१२ वी परीक्षेचा निकाल गुरुवार, दि.१६ जुलै २०२० रोजी दुपारी १.०० वाजता जाहीर होणार आहे. राज्यातील इ.१२ वीचे सर्व विद्यार्थी व त्यांचे पालक यांना खूप खूप शुभेच्छा ! pic.twitter.com/fEO6WfmQ3o — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 15, 2020

Students can check their Class 12th HSC result 2020 using the details mentioned in the HSC Maharashtra board admit cards. Along with the official websites, students can also access their HSC Class 12 results from private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of MBSE -- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mkcl.org or maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: Click on the designated HSC result link

Step 3: Insert the login credentials including roll number and registration number in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the HSC result 2020 Maharashtra board

Students who view their Maharashtra HSC results on the private portals have to first register with their names and roll numbers at the websites. However, students can cross-check the Maharashtra HSC results 2020 from the official sources for authentication.

The MSBSHSE is yet to decide on the date of SSC, or Class 10, results.