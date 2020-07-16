Maharashtra HSC result 2020 will be released on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC result will be announced today. The result comes months after concluding the exams. Maharashtra Board was one of the few education boards in the country which was able to conclude class 12 exams before the lockdown began. Though the exams were held on time, the board could not complete the evaluation process due to the covid-19 pandemic and nation-wide lockdown.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Live Updates

In June there were reports that Maharashtra board will announce HSC results by June 10. The reports were baseless since the school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had already hinted a delay in the results.

The state School Education Minister, yesterday, confirmed through Twitter that Maharashtra HSC result will be announced on July 16. The results will be released online at 1 pm. The board will not hold any result press conference this year owing to health protocols and social distancing rules.

महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळ, पुणे मार्फत फेब्रुवारी- मार्च २०२० मध्ये घेण्यात आलेल्या इ.१२ वी परीक्षेचा निकाल गुरुवार, दि.१६ जुलै २०२० रोजी दुपारी १.०० वाजता जाहीर होणार आहे. राज्यातील इ.१२ वीचे सर्व विद्यार्थी व त्यांचे पालक यांना खूप खूप शुभेच्छा ! pic.twitter.com/fEO6WfmQ3o — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 15, 2020

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: List Of Websites

Maharashtra board will release HSC results online. The result will be available on the following website:

Mahresult.nic.in

Hscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

Apart from the official websites, the result will also be available on private result websites like 'Indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'. However, students are advised to confirm their result from the official website.

Students will need their exam roll number and other details to be able to check their result.

In 2019, Maharashtra board announced result for HSC exams on May 28. The pass percentage last year was 85.88 per cent. The pass percentage among boys was 82.40 per cent and among girls was 90.25 per cent. Among the three streams, Arts stream recorded 76.45 pass per cent, Science stream recorded 92.60 pass per cent, and Commerce stream recorded 88.28 pass per cent.







