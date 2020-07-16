Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Today @ Mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra HSC result 2020 will be available on the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, today at 1 pm. Students can access the HSC, or Class 12, results by using the details mentioned in the MSBSHSE admit cards including roll numbers and registration numbers. More than ten lakh students await Maharashtra HSC results. Apart from the official websites -- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com, the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 will also be available at some private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

To view the Maharashtra HSC results on the private portals, students have to first register with their names and roll numbers at the websites. However, for authentication, students can cross-check the Maharashtra HSC results 2020 from the official sources.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official result websites of MSBSHSE -- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com

Step 2: Click on the designated Maharashtra HSC result link

Step 3: Insert the login credentials in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the HSC result 2020 Maharashtra board

Maharashtra HSC Result And COVID-19

All the papers of MSBSHSE Class 12 exams were held as per schedule over February and March. However the multiple lockdowns to arrest the spread of COVID-19 and the social distancing norms had led to the delay in declaration of Maharashtra HSC results.

Last year, the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th results were declared on May 28. The overall pass percentage, last year, in Maharashtra Class 12 results was 85.88 per cent.