Maharashtra HSC result date has not been finalised.

Maharashtra HSC result date is yet to be finalised. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE has not released any notification for the HSC result recently, though an update released by the Board in June had said that the Maharashtra HSC result or Class 12 result may be declared by July 15 and that of Class 10 or SSC exam likely by July-end. News agency PTI had reported Maharashtra Board Chairperson Shakuntala Kale saying this in a virtual meeting of Education department in June.

When asked about the HSC result date, a board official told NDTV on Friday that Board will announce the HSC result date in advance.

The official websites for Maharashtra HSC result are mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your HSC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra HSC results given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details on the next page

Step 4: Submit the details and check your HSC results from next page





Mahahrashtra is among few states in the country which concluded the HSC examinations before the central government imposed the COVID-19 lockdown in March others being Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.