Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, will likely declare the HSC (Class 12) results tomorrow on the official website of the board.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 6:09 pm IST

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Likely Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, is likely to announce the Class 12 results tomorrow at 1 pm. Students can check the HSC, or Class 12, exam results on the official websites -- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in. Students can check their HSC result 2020 Maharashtra board using the details mentioned in the HSC admit cards. Apart from the official website of the board, students can also access their HSC Class 12 results from private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

All the papers of MSBSHSE could be conducted as per schedule over February and March. However the multiple lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the social distancing norms had led to the delay in declaration of results. Last year, the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th results were declared on May 28. The overall pass percentage in Maharashtra Class 12 results was 85.88 per cent last year.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of MBSE -- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated HSC result link

Step 3: Insert the roll number and registration number in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the HSC result 2020 Maharashtra board

To view the results on the private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com, students have to first register with their names and roll numbers at the website. However, for authentication, students can cross-check the Maharashtra HSC results 2020 from the official website.

