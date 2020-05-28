Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra State Board Result Date for HSC and SSC are still pending

Maharashtra State Board Result for Class 12, or HSC, is expected to come out around June 10, to be declared by the Maharashtra HSC Board, according to reports. A look at the past performance of the students show that students of 12th Science have had a better pass percentage than other streams.

In 2019, among the three streams, Arts stream had recorded a pass percentage of 76.45%, Science stream had 92.60%, and Commerce stream had 88.28%. The overall pass percentage was 85.88%.

In 2019, the pass percentage among girls was also higher in comparison to boys. While the pass percentage for boys was 82.40%, the pass percentage for girls is 90.25 %.

Maharashtra SSC Board Class 10 Results

Maharashtra is also awaiting Maharashtra SSC Board Class 10 results. The state had earlier cancelled the remaining Geography paper in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing nationwide lockdown. The Maharashtra Board HSC exams had already ended before the lockdown. A total of 17,65,000 students had registered for the Class 10 board exam in Maharashtra this year. Maharashtra had registered a pass percentage of 77.10 per cent in the SSC Class 10 examinations in 2019.

The pass percentage of girls for the HSC Board exams in 2019 was at 82.82% which was 10.64 percentage points more than the 72.18% earned by boys. In 2018, the year before, 89.41% of the total students had qualified the Maharashtra SSC board exam. The pass percentage for girls was 91.17% cent and for boys, it was 87.27%.