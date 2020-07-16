90.66 Per Cent Pass Maharashtra HSC Exam; Result On Website Later

Maharashtra HSC result 2020 declared

Maharashtra HSC result has been declared. However, the result will be available on the board's website at 1 pm. This year total 14,20,575 students had registered for the HSC exam, out of which 14,13,687 appeared. Total 12,81712 students have passed the exam this year.

Overall passing percentage is 90.66 per cent. Pass percentage among girls is higher at 93.88 per cent. Pass per cent among boys is 88.04.

Stream-wise, highest pass percentage is in Science stream followed by Commerce and Vocational stream. In Science stream, 96.93 per cent students have passed. 91.27 per cent students have passed in Commerce stream, and 82.63 per cent students have passed in Arts stream. Pass percentage in Vocational stream is 86.07 per cent.

The overall pass percentage has increased by 4.78 per cent this year. In 2019, total 85.88 per cent students had passed. Out of 154 subjects, the board has recorded 100% result in 23 subjects

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: How To Check?

Step One: Go to any of the official website: result.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com, or mahresult.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020 link

Step Three: Insert the login credentials from the admit card

Step Four: Submit and view the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020