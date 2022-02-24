  • Home
Maharashtra HSC 2022 Postponed: The question paper sets of various subjects of Maharashtra HSC board exams were up in flames Wednesday morning after the truck transporting them from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra caught fire in Ahmednagar district.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 7:30 pm IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra HSC exam 2022 postponed for some papers (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Maharashtra HSC 2022 Postponed: A day after question paper sets of Class 12 or HSC final exams were gutted in a fire, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today postponed exams of some papers by a month. Maharashtra HSC exams for second and third language subjects, earlier scheduled for March 5 and 7, will now be conducted on April 5 and 7.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Maharashtra - Check list here

According to the board officials, Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian language exams were scheduled on March 5, while exams for Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, French, Spanish and Pali were scheduled on March 7.

The question paper sets of various subjects of Maharashtra HSC board exams were up in flames Wednesday morning after the truck transporting them from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra caught fire in Ahmednagar district. The question papers were for the Pune division of the board.

The boxes containing question papers were destroyed in the blaze, a police official said.

"The truck that caught fire was transporting papers of exams which were to be held on March 5 and 7, and since the confidentiality of these papers has been compromised, we have decided to reschedule these exams. As per the protocol, these papers will have to be reset and reprinted for all nine divisions," MSBSHSE chairperson Sharad Gosavi told PTI.

Exams, which were scheduled on March 5, will take place on April 5 and those scheduled on March 7, will take place on April 7, Mr Gosavi added.

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final exams will begin on March 4 and other papers will be conducted as per schedule.

The Maharashtra board has decided to go with offline exams this year, despite a section of students requesting online exams in view of COVID-19.

The board has released question banks for Maharashtra SSC and Maharashtra HSC final exams at maa.ac.in.

