Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Class 12 Result Likely Tomorrow

Maharashtra Class 12 Results: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, will publish the HSC Class 12th exam results on the official website of the board.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 5:57 pm IST

Maharashtra HSC resullt likely tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra HSC results 2021 will be likely be declared tomorrow. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, will publish the HSC Class 12th exam results on the official website of the board. Students can check the HSC, or Class 12, exam results on multiple platforms including mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. The Maharashtra Government is yet to confirm the HSC results date and time.

The Supreme Court of India had asked all states to declare Class 12 results by July-end and therefore, the Maharashtra Class 12th result 2021 can be expected tomorrow, July 31.

Students can check their Class 12th HSC result 2020 using the details mentioned in the HSC Maharashtra board admit cards. Along with the official websites, students can also access their HSC Class 12 results from private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students who view their Maharashtra HSC results on the private portals have to first register with their names and roll numbers at the websites. However, students can cross-check the Maharashtra HSC results 2020 from the official sources for authentication.

12th result 2021 Maharashtra board will also be announced on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. To arrive at the HSC result 2021, the Maharashtra board this year will use the marks obtained in college-based exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams.

For the theory part, 40 per cent of weightage will be provided from exams held in Class 12. The 40 per cent marks will be derived from unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the remaining 60 per cent marks, 30 per cent will be from Class 11th Maha HSC marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10, marks.

