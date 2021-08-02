Maharashtra HSC Result Tomorrow: Varsha Gaikwad

Maha HSC Result 2021: To arrive at the HSC result 2021, the Maharashtra board this year will use the marks obtained in college-based exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 2, 2021 6:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 'Not Releasing Today': Reports
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Five Points For Students
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Result Not Coming Today, Says Report
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Class 12 Result Likely Tomorrow
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: When, Where To Check Class 12 Result
Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021: 5 Important Details About Application Form, Registration
Maharashtra HSC Result Tomorrow: Varsha Gaikwad
Maha HSC Class 12th result date and time announced
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th results 2021 will be announced tomorrow, August 3 at 4 pm, the state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, will publish the HSC Class 12th exam results on the official websites of the board. Students can check the HSC, or Class 12, exam results on websites including msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mahresult.nic.in.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

12th result 2021 Maharashtra board will also be announced on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. To arrive at the HSC result 2021, the Maharashtra board this year will use the marks obtained in college-based exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

For the theory part, 40 per cent of weightage will be provided from exams held in Class 12. The 40 per cent marks will be derived from unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the remaining 60 per cent marks, 30 per cent will be from Class 11th Maha HSC marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10, marks.

The board has already released the SSC, or Class 10 results for over 16 lakh students on July 16.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra HSC result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Launches Consortium For Virtual Reality
IIT Madras Launches Consortium For Virtual Reality
DSEU To Pave Way For Professional Training In Various Fields After Class 10
DSEU To Pave Way For Professional Training In Various Fields After Class 10
CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result Date, Time Updates From Officials
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result Date, Time Updates From Officials
Decision On Reopening Of Schools In Puducherry Only After August 15: Minister
Decision On Reopening Of Schools In Puducherry Only After August 15: Minister
Delhi University UG Admission Portal To Be Launched “Around 6 PM”: Official
Delhi University UG Admission Portal To Be Launched “Around 6 PM”: Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................