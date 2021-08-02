Maha HSC Class 12th result date and time announced

The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th results 2021 will be announced tomorrow, August 3 at 4 pm, the state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, will publish the HSC Class 12th exam results on the official websites of the board. Students can check the HSC, or Class 12, exam results on websites including msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and mahresult.nic.in.

12th result 2021 Maharashtra board will also be announced on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. To arrive at the HSC result 2021, the Maharashtra board this year will use the marks obtained in college-based exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams.

For the theory part, 40 per cent of weightage will be provided from exams held in Class 12. The 40 per cent marks will be derived from unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the remaining 60 per cent marks, 30 per cent will be from Class 11th Maha HSC marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10, marks.

The board has already released the SSC, or Class 10 results for over 16 lakh students on July 16.