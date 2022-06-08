Maharashtra releases HSC results

The Maharashtra HSC results 2022 has been declared today, June 8. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, has announced the HSC Class 12th exam results ahead of time. Earlier, the Maharashtra HSC result was scheduled to be announced at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the board exam between March 4 and April 7 can check the HSC, or Class 12, exam results on multiple platforms including mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. Maharashtra HSC Result Live

Around 14.85 lakh students appeared for the HSC Maharashtra board exams this year which included 8.17 lakh boys and 6.68 lakh girls. The Maharashtra HSC result was declared on August 3 last year. The overall pass percentage last year in the HSC exam was 99.63 percent. While the pass percentage of Science stream was 99.45 per cent, it was 99.83 per cent for Arts stream and 99.91 per cent for Commerce.

The Maharashtra Board HSC passing marks is 33 per cent. The students who could not obtain the passing marks or fail in one or two subjects have to appear in the supplementary exams. The HSC supplementary exam dates will be notified soon.