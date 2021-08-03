Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2021 Today
MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 today. Students can check Maha HSC board result on the official websites of the board -- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, will declare the Class 12 HSC exam results today, August 3 at 4 pm. Students will be able to check the results of the Maha HSC board exams on the official websites of the board -- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.
Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here
Maha HSC Results 2021: List Of Websites
To derive the Maha HSC result 2021, the Maharashtra board this year will use the marks obtained in internal exams of Class 12, and Class 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 final exams.
For arriving at the theory marks, 40 per cent of weightage will be from exams held in Class 12. While the 40 per cent marks will be derived from unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams, the remaining 60 per cent marks will be from Class 11 and Class 10.
Last year, Maharashtra Class 12 results were declared on July 16 and the overall pass percentage was 90.66 per cent. The pass percentage among students from the Science stream was 96.93 per cent, while it was 82.63 per cent, 91.27 per cent and 86.07 per cent for Arts, Commerce and Vocational stream respectively.
Maha HSC 2021 Result: How To Check
Step 1: Visit any of the result websites
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated HSC result link
Step 3: Fill in the credentials and login
Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen
Step 5: Download the result and take a print out, if needed.