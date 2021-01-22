Maharashtra HSC, Class 10 Board Exam 2021: 25% Syllabus Reduced; Here’s Full Exam Schedule

Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC or Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC or Class 12) board exam dates 2021 have been announced by State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday, January 21.

The written exams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 12 will be held from April 23 to May 29, 2021.

Written exams of Higher Secondary School Certificate (H.S.C) Class XII will be held from April 23, 2021, to May 29, 2021. Results will be announced in the last week of July 2021. All exams would be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 norms. pic.twitter.com/KfpksszhgO — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 21, 2021

Maharashtra HSC Class 10 exams will be held from April 29 to May 31. "Written exams of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X will be held from April 29, 2021, to May 31, 2021. Results are expected to be announced in the last week of August 2021. All exams would be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 norms," Ms Gaikwad tweeted. The results would be declared in July for Class 10 and August for Class 12.

Written exams of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X will be held from April 29, 2021, to May 31, 2021. Results are expected to be announced in the last week of August 2021. All exams would be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 norms.#sscexam2021 #sscexams pic.twitter.com/BAUZYKnje8 — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 21, 2021

Ms Gaikwad informed that the board practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22 and for Maharashtra Class 10 between April 9 and 28. "The written exams for Class 12 will be held between April 23 and May 29, and for Class 10 between April 29 and May 31. We are trying to declare the results of Classes 12 and 10 by July-end and August-end, respectively," the minister said.

Maharashtra Syllabus Reduced

The Maharashtra board has reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent for students appearing in the board exams 2021. Schools and junior colleges for Classes 9 to 12 had reopened in parts of the state earlier this month based on the COVID-19 situation in respective areas.