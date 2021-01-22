  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra HSC, Class 10 Board Exam 2021: 25% Syllabus Reduced; Here’s Full Exam Schedule

Maharashtra HSC, Class 10 Board Exam 2021: 25% Syllabus Reduced; Here’s Full Exam Schedule

The Maharashtra board has reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent for students appearing in the board exams 2021. Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC or Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC or Class 12) board exam dates 2021 have been announced by State School Education Minister.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 22, 2021 2:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra SSC Exams 2021 After May 1, HSC After April 15: Official
October Exams For Classes 10 And 12 Postponed In Maharashtra
Maharashtra SSC 2020: MSBSHE Class 10 Result Declared, 95.30 Percent Students Pass
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHE Class 10 Result To Be Announced Today, Check At mahresult.nic.in
Around 17 Lakh Students Await Maharashtra SSC 10th Results Today; Check Details Here
Maharashtra Reduces Syllabus For Classes 1 To 12
Maharashtra HSC, Class 10 Board Exam 2021: 25% Syllabus Reduced; Here’s Full Exam Schedule
Maharashtra HSC, Class 10 Board Exam 2021: 25% Syllabus Reduced; Here’s Full Exam Schedule
New Delhi:

Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC or Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC or Class 12) board exam dates 2021 have been announced by State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday, January 21.

The written exams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 12 will be held from April 23 to May 29, 2021.

Maharashtra HSC Class 10 exams will be held from April 29 to May 31. "Written exams of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X will be held from April 29, 2021, to May 31, 2021. Results are expected to be announced in the last week of August 2021. All exams would be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 norms," Ms Gaikwad tweeted. The results would be declared in July for Class 10 and August for Class 12.

Ms Gaikwad informed that the board practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22 and for Maharashtra Class 10 between April 9 and 28. "The written exams for Class 12 will be held between April 23 and May 29, and for Class 10 between April 29 and May 31. We are trying to declare the results of Classes 12 and 10 by July-end and August-end, respectively," the minister said.

Maharashtra Syllabus Reduced

The Maharashtra board has reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent for students appearing in the board exams 2021. Schools and junior colleges for Classes 9 to 12 had reopened in parts of the state earlier this month based on the COVID-19 situation in respective areas.

Click here for more Education News
MP Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 February Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist
JEE Main 2021 February Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist
SNAP 2020 Result Declared; What’s Next
SNAP 2020 Result Declared; What’s Next
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus Released For BTech, BArch; Check Subject Wise Topics
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus Released For BTech, BArch; Check Subject Wise Topics
'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Spirit Pervades Everyday Life From Cricket Field To COVID Fight: Prime Minister
'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Spirit Pervades Everyday Life From Cricket Field To COVID Fight: Prime Minister
UP Board Class 12 Practical Exams From February 3 Under CCTV Surveillance
UP Board Class 12 Practical Exams From February 3 Under CCTV Surveillance
.......................... Advertisement ..........................