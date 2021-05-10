Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) board exam question banks for Arts, Science and Commerce students at maa.ac.in

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training has released the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) subject-wise question banks for the students appearing for the upcoming board exams 2021. The question banks give an idea about the Maharashtra HSC exam pattern and marking scheme. Students due to take the Class 12 board exams, can download the question banks from the official website of the Council -- maa.ac.in.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

The Maharashtra SCERT Class 12 students can refer to the question banks for understanding the updated syllabus and the marking scheme. The question banks have been released in English, Marathi and Urdu medium. To compensate for the loss due to the COVID-19 situation, the council has reduced the board exam syllabus upto 25 per cent as a one-time measure. The questions banks released for the Arts, Science and Commerce students have questions from the revised syllabus after omitting the Maharashtra board deleted syllabus.

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Exam Question Bank

The Maharashtra HSC question banks have been released at the Maharashtra Academic Authority website -- maa.ac.in. The authority has released the question banks of subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Geography, History, Computer Science, Political Science, Sociology, Secretarial Practice, Psychology and Economics.

To access the question banks, students have to visit the Maharashtra Academic Authority website -- maa.ac.in and download the subject-wise Maharashtra Board Class 12 HSC syllabus. The question banks have been released in the form of PDF. Students after downloading can take a print of it and check and practice the questions.

How To Download Maharashtra HSC Question Bank

Step 1: Go to maa.ac.in

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the tab designated for Question Bank

Step 3: Select the class -- Class 12

Step 4: From the next window, check and download the question bank

Step 5: Take a print out of the question bank