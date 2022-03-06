Maharashtra HSC 2022: Board To Award Full 1 Mark For A Question In English Paper

  • Home
Maharashtra HSC 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to award full marks for one question asked in the English paper of HSC or Class 12 final exams.

Education | Reported By Sohit Rakesh Mishra, Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 6, 2022 6:43 pm IST | Source: NDTV

The question was printed without the necessary guidelines (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Maharashtra HSC 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to award full marks for one question asked in the English paper of HSC or Class 12 final exams. The question was printed without the necessary guidelines.

The decision was taken at a review meeting on Saturday, after some teachers raised issues about the English paper of Class 12.

Sharad Gosavi, Chairman, MSBSHSE said students will get full marks for the question (1 mark) as it was printed without instructions.

The committee did not find any other problems in the question paper, he added.

HSC or Class 12 board exams in Maharashtra started on March 4. The exams are being held in two shifts – from 10:30 AM to 2 PM and from 3 PM to 6:30 PM.

The papers will continue till April 30. However, exams for second and third language subjects, earlier scheduled for March 5 and 7, will be conducted on April 5 and 7.

The board had to postpone exams for these subjects as question papers were destroyed after the truck transporting them from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra caught fire on February 23.

