Maharashtra HSC result 2020 will not be released today

Maharashtra HSC result 2020 will not be released today or in the coming few days. The board has not finished the evaluation work for Maharashtra 12th answer copies. According to reports, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had already hinted that Maharashtra Board HSC result will be delayed.

The Board had concluded HSC or class 12 examinations before the lockdown began, while Geography exam for SSC or class 10 students remained to be conducted. The board, in May, announced that it would not conduct the remaining exam for Geography paper and students will be awarded average marks based on written, oral, practical, and internal evaluation.

Several reports had earlier suggested that Maharashtra board will announce result for both HSC and SSC exams on June 10 but the board has not made any such announcement yet.

In 2019, Maharashtra board announce result for HSC exams on May 28. The pass percentage last year was 85.88 per cent. The pass percentage among boys was 82.40 per cent and among girls was 90.25 per cent. Among the three streams, Arts stream recorded 76.45 pass per cent, Science stream recorded 92.60 pass per cent, and Commerce stream recorded 88.28 pass per cent.

Maharashtra Board results will be released on the board's official result portal, 'mahresult.nic.in'. Students would need their exam roll number to check and download their result. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will notify updates on result declaration on their official website.