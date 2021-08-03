  • Home
The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Class 12 or HSC results today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 3, 2021 2:39 pm IST

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 Declared, 99.63% Students Pass
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 declared
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Class 12 or HSC results today. As many as 99.63 per cent students have passed the exam, recording the highest ever pass percentage by the Maharashtra Board. The link to download marks will be available from 4 pm onwards at official websites, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.

LIVE Updates

According to reports, a total of 13,19,154 students had registered for the exam, out of which the evaluation report of 13,19,154 students were received by the board. Out of this, 13,14,965 students have been declared passed.

A total number of 6,542 schools have got 100% result. This year, 46 students have scored 100% marks in Maharashtra HSC Results 2021. Konkan region has recorded the highest passing percentage with 99.81%, while Aurangabad was the least performing region with 99.73% of students passing Class 12.

As per the data released by the board, 99.91% of students from the Commerce stream cleared the exam, followed by 99.45% of Science stream students. Arts students logged the least passing percentage- 99.83%.

