Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 To Begin Tomorrow; Important Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022: The students will appear in the HSC, class 12 exam from March 4 to April 30 at various exam centres across the state. The HSC exam will be held in two shifts; morning from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, afternoon from 3 PM to 6:30 PM
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022: The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE)Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board exam 2022 will be commenced from Friday, March 4. The students will appear in the HSC, class 12 exam from March 4 to April 30 at various exam centres across the state following Covid-19 guidelines.
The HSC exam will be held in two shifts; morning from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, afternoon from 3 PM to 6:30 PM. The students will get around 10 minutes to read the question paper. The students who will appear in the HSC, 12th exam can download the hall ticket from the official website- mahahsscboard.in. They need to use their log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth to download the admit card.
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022: Time Table
- March 4- English (10:30 AM - 2 PM)
- March 8- Sanskrit, Maharashtri Prakrut (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Russian, Arabic, Ardhamagadhi (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- March 9- Organisation of Commerce & Management (10:30 AM - 2 PM)
- March 10- Logic, Physics (10:30 AM - 2 PM)
- March 11- Secretarial practice, Home management (10:30 AM - 2 PM)
- March 12- Chemistry (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Political Science (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- March 14- Mathematics & Statistics (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Percussion Instruments (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- March 15- Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology (10:30 AM - 2 PM)
- March 16- Cooperation (10:30 AM - 2 PM)
- March 17- Biology. History and Development of Indian Music (10:30 AM - 2 PM)
- March 19- Geology (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Economics (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- March 21- Textiles (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Bookkeeping & Accountancy (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- March 22- Food Science and Technology (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture) (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- March 23- (Vocational) Bi-Focal Courses Paper-I, Technical Group Paper-I, Electrical Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Scooter and Motorcycle Servicing (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Education (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- March 24- Psychology (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- March 25- BI-Focal Courses Paper-II, Technical Group Paper-II, Electrical Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Scooter and Motorcycle Servicing (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Occupational Orientation: Library and Information Science (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- March 26- Geography (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- March 28- History (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- March 29- Defence Studies (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- March 30- Sociology (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- April 5- Hindi (10:30 AM - 2 PM); German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian (3 PM - 6:30 PM)
- April 7- Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali (3 PM - 6:30 PM).
Maharashtra HSC, 12th Exam 2022: Guidelines To Follow At Exam Centre
- The students need to follow mandatory Covid-19 guidelines at exam centre; carry your face mask, hand sanitiser along with your admit card
- Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time
- Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall. Students will be frisked while entering the examination centre and any electronic device will not be allowed
- The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets
- Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet .